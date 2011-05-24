Matt Kauzlarich

2011 Bethel College Student Art Show Poster

2011 Bethel College Student Art Show Poster 300 king leonidas sumo suit paint brush art show poster design
Link to see full poster: http://www.behance.net/gallery/2011-Bethel-College-Student-Art-Show-Poster-Design/1471471

As a senior in the graphic design program at Bethel College, I was given the opportunity to illustrate this year's student art show poster. The only requirement I was given (outside of the dimensions) was that a sumo suit was absolutely necessary. Thus, I decided to recreate the poster from the movie "300", complete with Kind Leonidas sporting a complete sumo suit while wielding a paintbrush and paint pallet instead of spear and shield. The entire illustration took about 8 hours to design.

Posted on May 24, 2011
