Link to see full poster: http://www.behance.net/gallery/2011-Bethel-College-Student-Art-Show-Poster-Design/1471471

As a senior in the graphic design program at Bethel College, I was given the opportunity to illustrate this year's student art show poster. The only requirement I was given (outside of the dimensions) was that a sumo suit was absolutely necessary. Thus, I decided to recreate the poster from the movie "300", complete with Kind Leonidas sporting a complete sumo suit while wielding a paintbrush and paint pallet instead of spear and shield. The entire illustration took about 8 hours to design.