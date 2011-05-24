Adam Kopec

Antlr, rounded

Adam Kopec
Adam Kopec
  • Save
Antlr, rounded logo identity
Download color palette

Brought the middle branches closer together to better convey the "A" and I gave them a softer edge. Going to try a different approach if this doesn't stick.

Annnyway.

E0ef4a9976151473b8e3926905b86b80
Rebound of
Antlr Logo
By Adam Kopec
View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Adam Kopec
Adam Kopec

More by Adam Kopec

View profile
    • Like