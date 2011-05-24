Mike Gaboury

Smash Bros

Mike Gaboury
Mike Gaboury
  • Save
Smash Bros illustration gaming videogames smash bros tribute retro
Download color palette

Illustration I did for my clothing line. Tribute to the hours we spent as kids playing smash brothers. Full view: http://bit.ly/l5kJ3Y Raglan: http://bit.ly/l8sINl T-shirt: http://bit.ly/ikXyVz

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Mike Gaboury
Mike Gaboury

More by Mike Gaboury

View profile
    • Like