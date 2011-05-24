Mike | Creative Mints

H.J.Tilyard

Mike | Creative Mints
Mike | Creative Mints
Hire Me
  • Save
H.J.Tilyard icon illustration metal gold badge retro old rustic vintage purple
Download color palette

I love retro so recreating this old school badge was a great way to enjoy my free afternoon. Will love to hear your opinions.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Mike | Creative Mints
Mike | Creative Mints
Graphic design & Illustration
Hire Me

More by Mike | Creative Mints

View profile
    • Like