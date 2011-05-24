Annelies Gailliaert

Hof ter Linde

Annelies Gailliaert
Annelies Gailliaert
  • Save
Hof ter Linde logo cottage
Download color palette

It's still a work in progress.. first time that I make a logo.. feedback appreciated.

2b2f88992b68859fd578017d429bd419
Rebound of
Linde
By Annelies Gailliaert
View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Annelies Gailliaert
Annelies Gailliaert

More by Annelies Gailliaert

View profile
    • Like