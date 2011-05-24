Steph Reverdy

Aborted JN monogram

Aborted JN monogram monogram logo branding blue crown seal crest typography
Made this working for an agency, but the project was aborted.
Brief was to create a logo for a female jeweler whose initials were J and N.

Posted on May 24, 2011
