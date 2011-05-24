Alex Sheldon

Lightyears

Lightyears font lightyears typeface typography custom type match kerosene match and kerosene detroit michigan alphabet numerals
Working on my next typeface that will feature more titling options hidden in OT features. Any thoughts?

