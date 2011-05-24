Major Joe T-Shirts / $20 Pre-Order

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Major Joe - Heartland Relief Shirt
Tornados have left thousands in the central U.S. homeless and mourning the loss of loved ones. The Salvation Army is on the front lines of the affected areas offering food, clothing, shelter and other basic necessities.The Salvation Army is committed to serving those in need, at the time of need, in the place of need without discrimination. All Salvation Army disaster services are free and funded entirely through the generosity of donors.
Buy a shirt. Help tornado victims. Wear my artyworks.