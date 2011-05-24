Hampus Lideborg

Pyrocluster.

Pyrocluster. pyro c4d 3d flare abstract
Trying out some Pyroclusters in 3D for a VJ-set.
http://vimeo.com/24175138

Posted on May 24, 2011
