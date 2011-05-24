Jacqui Oakley

ZOO: Scenes from the Monkey Apocalypse 2

Jacqui Oakley
Jacqui Oakley
  • Save
ZOO: Scenes from the Monkey Apocalypse 2 art illustration painting animals monkeys violence movement colorful ink acrylic jacqui oakley texture illustrations
Download color palette

Here's another section & some more process for the Monkeys vs. Guar painting I'm working on. These guys are trouble... watch out!

F0771d49e3664f4de63c8b78195fce05
Rebound of
Ram Skull
By Dushan Milic
Jacqui Oakley
Jacqui Oakley

More by Jacqui Oakley

View profile
    • Like