Dushan Milic

Bewildered Logo 1

Dushan Milic
Dushan Milic
  • Save
Bewildered Logo 1 logo design graphic design
Download color palette

Playing around with some logos for the site http://thebewildered.com/
This one works well so far out of a bunch…

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Dushan Milic
Dushan Milic

More by Dushan Milic

View profile
    • Like