Tyson

Rubber stamp

Tyson
Tyson
  • Save
Rubber stamp monogram rubber stamp
Download color palette

Art for a stamp I used on the lids of the gift boxes.

9d050c5d17713ca1483e60004f6ef686
Rebound of
Invite detail
By Tyson
View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Tyson
Tyson

More by Tyson

View profile
    • Like