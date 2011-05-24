Chris Spooner

Abstract Radial Design

Abstract Radial Design radial pattern design texture green blue grey
Download color palette

Little preview of next week's design tutorial topic. We'll be creating this cool abstract radial pattern design.

Posted on May 24, 2011
