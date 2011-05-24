Bram Devries

The raft drew...

Bram Devries
Bram Devries
  • Save
The raft drew... blog tags band image thumbnail meta information
Download color palette

Part of the meta data for a blog theme I'm working on in my spare time. Icons are from Pictos 1

Also first Dribbble shot, thanks kyee

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Bram Devries
Bram Devries

More by Bram Devries

View profile
    • Like