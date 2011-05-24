Josh Goodwin

Burberry - Editable AI Tutorial

Josh Goodwin
Josh Goodwin
  • Save
Burberry - Editable AI Tutorial illustrator tutorial vector
Download color palette

This is a tutorial i did for good ol' BittBox.
http://sqzd.me/burberrytutorial

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Josh Goodwin
Josh Goodwin

More by Josh Goodwin

View profile
    • Like