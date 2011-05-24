James Bratten

DestroyCreate - Colors

James Bratten
James Bratten
  • Save
DestroyCreate - Colors graphic design typography print joplin
Download color palette

Color work on the Joplin Relief Poster. I'll be playing with textures today then putting it up for sale at 8x10, 16x20, and 24x30 sized prints.

61ec99395c4be08ee94bf0275d1fb0aa
Rebound of
Joplin Benefit Print
By James Bratten
View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
James Bratten
James Bratten

More by James Bratten

View profile
    • Like