Jay Zawislak

Character for mobile app

Character for mobile app illustration mobile app character glasses
Illustration of a mole for an app in its infancy. The 'F' on his belly is the name of the app. Tagline is 'Dig your freshman year'. Thanks to Ted Goas for drafting me.

Posted on May 24, 2011
