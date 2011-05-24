Max Steenbergen

N64 Controllers

N64 Controllers
What's a Nintendo64 without its groundbreaking three-legged controller? Missing from view: The Z-button.
Left the regular controller, right the purplish transparent one.

Posted on May 24, 2011
