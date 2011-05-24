iTunes Store Icon

Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

Perhaps to make iTunes less of a ginormous CPU Crippling Monster - Apple should cut the Store out of iTunes and make a dedicated 'iTunes Store app'.

Hey, it could happen.

And if it does - I'm ready for it!

Posted on May 24, 2011
