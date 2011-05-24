Anne Elster

Mysterious Pattern

Mysterious Pattern vector digital pattern
A more complex pattern today. I will probably have to refine some things. For example how i want the center part (bones in this case) to be repeated. It is too tangible as it is now.

Posted on May 24, 2011
