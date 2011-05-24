danijanev

Designers' ice cream

Designers' ice cream draft ice cream cmyk colors designer print
Recently had an ice cream (first this year) and when I saw all the colors I came up with this idea. I guess most designers would pick these colors :)

Posted on May 24, 2011
•freelance designer •handlettering •typography •logos
