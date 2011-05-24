Anne Elster

Hologram Typo V2

Anne Elster
Anne Elster
  • Save
Hologram Typo V2 digital typography vector
Download color palette

working on a second holographic type effect. 100% vector, done in Illustrator

40f1076140daacb9e2f3c58a7553d906
Rebound of
Hologram Typo
By Anne Elster
View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Anne Elster
Anne Elster

More by Anne Elster

View profile
    • Like