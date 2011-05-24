Antonio Capuozzo

Checkbox UI

Antonio Capuozzo
Antonio Capuozzo
  • Save
Checkbox UI ui checkbox switch toggle dropdown
Download color palette

Another version, more sleek and polish

848ef8c73b3c95cbe2beb520b79527c3
Rebound of
Checkbox UI
By Antonio Capuozzo
View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Antonio Capuozzo
Antonio Capuozzo

More by Antonio Capuozzo

View profile
    • Like