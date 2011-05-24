Fabricio Rosa Marques

That Guy

Fabricio Rosa Marques
Fabricio Rosa Marques
Hire Me
  • Save
That Guy character sketch game tech sci-fi futuristic
Download color palette

you know who this guy is right?;)

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Fabricio Rosa Marques
Fabricio Rosa Marques
Product Design, Illustration & Animation
Hire Me

More by Fabricio Rosa Marques

View profile
    • Like