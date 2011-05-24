Jonathan Lochhead

K for Kai

Inspired by the amazing work of Dustin Wallace I thought I'd have a shot at doing this for my son and daughter. This one is the start of my boy's name, Kai. He likes it, so I'm a happy Daddy! :) Lucky for me he has a really short first name...

Posted on May 24, 2011
