Manfred Albrecht

World in a waterglass

Manfred Albrecht
Manfred Albrecht
  • Save
World in a waterglass cover glass water coral print icon whale 1024px
Download color palette

First shot on dribbble.
Bookcover images front and back for the anthology "Eine Welt im Wasserglas" (World in a waterglass). Created in Photoshop

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Manfred Albrecht
Manfred Albrecht

More by Manfred Albrecht

View profile
    • Like