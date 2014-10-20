ade christnadhi

Community Illustration

ade christnadhi
ade christnadhi
  • Save
Community Illustration community illustration icon dropbox style
Download color palette

Illustration for my new born startup - Journesia.com it's inspired by @Dropbox illustration. I really love it, in fact, I try to copy the style :p

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2014
ade christnadhi
ade christnadhi

More by ade christnadhi

View profile
    • Like