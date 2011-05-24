Joe Clay

The Finer Things Club type vintage texture classic
Used a few Hydro74 fonts (with some modifications) to spoof The Finer Things Club from The Office for a group of my friends who my wife and I join for dinner a few times a week.

Posted on May 24, 2011
    Like