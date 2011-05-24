Vance Reeser

Sub Interior (comp2)

Vance Reeser
Vance Reeser
  • Save
Sub Interior (comp2) blacklake photoshop comp after effects
Download color palette

Lighting still needs work... Pretty close though! Its been animated and this is the After Effects' composite.

36f6fceda3b175ff342b34b369ee32db
Rebound of
Sub Interior (comp)
By Vance Reeser
View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Vance Reeser
Vance Reeser

More by Vance Reeser

View profile
    • Like