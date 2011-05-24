Ben Cline
Ask A Question art direction design pitch touch museo rally interactive
design comps - http://cargocollective.com/bcline#1960335/Dell-hub-touchscreen-pitch

Zoomed out partial screen grab of a touch screen pitch project.

This shot is after the user has tapped a question box. The box transitions and grows revealing the expert's answer. The little boxes below animate out and are user generated (non-expert responses) to the question. The user can then scroll the user generated responses left-right.

All of the question boxes are in left - right rows in 3d space. Think of a long cylinder laying on it's side that you can touch and spin top to bottom. That's how you would navigate through the rows of questions. Hard to describe here in this cropped shot, but I hope that helps a little.

Posted on May 24, 2011
