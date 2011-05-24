donny nguyen

yin yang

donny nguyen
donny nguyen
  • Save
yin yang batman drawing illustration joker yin yang
Download color palette

saw dave mott's recent work in progress and thought about this one i did a while back.

27a7f1dcb500f48533fc07e16702fc4d
Rebound of
Playing the Joker Card WIP
By Dave Mottram
View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
donny nguyen
donny nguyen

More by donny nguyen

View profile
    • Like