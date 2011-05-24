Jessie Slipchinsky

Fawn

Jessie Slipchinsky
Jessie Slipchinsky
  • Save
Fawn paint acrylic watercolor mucha nouveau nature fawn
Download color palette

Forgot to upload this. Somehow, I like the sketch so much better.

Shot 1286091134
Rebound of
Painting Preliminary Sketch
By Jessie Slipchinsky
View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Jessie Slipchinsky
Jessie Slipchinsky

More by Jessie Slipchinsky

View profile
    • Like