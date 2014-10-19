Profile UI - Timeline

Vincenzo Petito

Hi dribbblers
Here's a UI for a simple timeline profile. Starting from this UI I'll create an animation in Swift!

Thank's again to @Meng To for his workshop, really recommended for all, designer and developer!

Here's the real pixel version of UI.

Thoughts and feedback are welcome!

Cheers!

Posted on Oct 19, 2014
