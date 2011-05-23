Ed Kersh

Free Typeface - Ganymede Takeover

I created this typeface almost a year ago, but I finally had it copyrighted and made it available for download. Feel free to grab a copy and use it in your designs. Download here: http://edwardkersh.com/ganymede.html

If you download, please "like" it. If you use it, please rebound it or post a link.

Posted on May 23, 2011
