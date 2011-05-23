Phil LaPier

Experiments in Type

Phil LaPier
Phil LaPier
  • Save
Experiments in Type type typography typeface specimen calgary script suditipos
Download color palette

Calgary Script by Suditipos

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
Phil LaPier
Phil LaPier
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Phil LaPier

View profile
    • Like