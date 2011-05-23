John Peele

Dribbble frustration

John Peele
John Peele
Hire Me
  • Save
Dribbble frustration frustration cropped black white
Download color palette

Arghhhhhh..... Nothing that I do looks good when I crop it. So I thought that I would make a little something to poke fun at myself.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
John Peele
John Peele
A Product Designer - looking for what's next... 👋🏼
Hire Me

More by John Peele

View profile
    • Like