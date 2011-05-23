Leslie Jensen-Inman

Texture and colors

Leslie Jensen-Inman
Leslie Jensen-Inman
  • Save
Texture and colors blue purple black yellow
Download color palette

Extreme close-up of extremely layered document. For a print job meant to show off ink on a variety of papers.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
Leslie Jensen-Inman
Leslie Jensen-Inman

More by Leslie Jensen-Inman

View profile
    • Like