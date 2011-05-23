Bart Paden

Restore Joplin Shot logo logo concept shirt design
Had to throw together a quick design to put on a shirt. Proceeds will go directly to members of the Joplin, MO Community which was obliterated by a tornado on May 22, 2011.

Posted on May 23, 2011
