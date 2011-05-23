Normandin Marketing

There's nothing like the smell of new business cards fresh from the printer. Reminds me of getting a new pack of hockey or baseball cards when I was a kid. Anyway… Just finished a branding/web project for a friend who just went off on his own to start a marketing company.

The brand had to look high-end and clean. I'm a big fan of minimalism so I had a good time with this one. Check out the 1-pager website (and photograph) we made to go along with this.

http://normandinmarketing.com/