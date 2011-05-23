Smashing Magazine (Vitaly Friedman)

Fleaty and the Client

Smashing Magazine (Vitaly Friedman)
Smashing Magazine (Vitaly Friedman)
  • Save
Fleaty and the Client comic
Download color palette

A frame from an upcoming SmashingMag Cartoon. Created by our talented illustrator Ricardo Gimenes (http://dribbble.com/behindcadi).

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
Smashing Magazine (Vitaly Friedman)
Smashing Magazine (Vitaly Friedman)

More by Smashing Magazine (Vitaly Friedman)

View profile
    • Like