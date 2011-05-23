Heath Waller

Cafe - with fly

Cafe - with fly web design collage photo manipulation cafe restaurant
Work in progress - still sorting out details. Hurray for the new free web fonts Francois One and Ostrich!

Posted on May 23, 2011
