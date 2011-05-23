Chris Petescia

Story of Now

An original concept I had in 2007 for an album by Marcus Eaton themed around turmoil of politics, environmental concern and the corruption and pollution of society... it fit the album perfectly, the falcon was part of his brand, and unfortunately the records re-release (for which this art was done) never completed :/

Posted on May 23, 2011
