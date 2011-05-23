Rebekah Schiffer

FF Logo unused

Rebekah Schiffer
Rebekah Schiffer
  • Save
FF Logo unused logo concert script typography hot pink orange trees sun summer
Download color palette

The logo I suggested. Unfortunately, it was chosen over by another one that I don't like as much...

78bf95c0f25d95484f330fc4d7eef3ec
Rebound of
FF Logo WIP 2
By Rebekah Schiffer
View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
Rebekah Schiffer
Rebekah Schiffer

More by Rebekah Schiffer

View profile
    • Like