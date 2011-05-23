Bill Townsley

The Civil War Today - Broadsheet 1

The Civil War Today - Broadsheet 1 ipad mobile ui ios user interface
Designed for A&E Television Networks Mobile -
Designed and developed by Bottle Rocket Apps
Lead Art Director - Bill Townsley
Art Director - Jenni Leder
Itunes download - http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/the-civil-war-today/id428812156?mt=8

Posted on May 23, 2011
