Lia

Lia illustration
Artwork for an upcoming exhibition, inspired by the story of Coppélia - http://www.pointeblank.co.uk/

Going for a combination of simple, modern illustration, with the vintage feel of an old play bill.
This is main focal point of the poster, and my interpretation of the story itself. (a lifeless, mechanical woman, hypnotising the men around her and causing conflict)

Posted on May 23, 2011
