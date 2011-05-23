Ryan Dean-Corke

Coppélia

Ryan Dean-Corke
Ryan Dean-Corke
  • Save
Coppélia typography poster print
Download color palette

Artwork for an upcoming exhibition, inspired by the story of Coppélia - http://www.pointeblank.co.uk/

Going for a combination of simple, modern illustration, with the vintage feel of an old play bill. This is part of the typography at the bottom

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
Ryan Dean-Corke
Ryan Dean-Corke

More by Ryan Dean-Corke

View profile
    • Like