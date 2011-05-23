Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦

Home slider rework

webdesign typography css3 html5 website
Not very happy with some minor details on my website. Especially the tour slider on the home page. Currently redesigning it to give a better tour of the website there.
up and running!

Posted on May 23, 2011
