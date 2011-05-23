Breno Bitencourt

Animark Logo

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Hire Me
  • Save
Animark Logo brand brand identity branding brasil brazil design design studio identidade de marca identidade visual identity logotipo logotype breno bitencourt breno bitencourt visual identity bauru logodesign logodesigner featured animated gif motion house hotel skanky logo
Download color palette
5016c2c0ff054a6f2aa6750381fdd7c9
Rebound of
Animark Logo
By Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
10+ years experience 1000+ logos DONE AWARD WINNING DESIGNER
Hire Me

More by Breno Bitencourt

View profile
    • Like