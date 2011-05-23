Simon Ålander

Portfolio sneak peek

Simon Ålander
Simon Ålander
  • Save
Portfolio sneak peek portfolio simon ålander coffee made me do it
Download color palette

Working on the portfolio. Just a few things left until it's time for the big release party. The design is really simple and clean, so all my work will be the center of attention.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
Simon Ålander
Simon Ålander

More by Simon Ålander

View profile
    • Like