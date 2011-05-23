James Bratten

Joplin Benefit Print

Joplin Benefit Print graphic design typography print joplin
I'm working on a print to sell to raise money to help out the relief effort in Joplin, MO. Let you all know when it's done.

Posted on May 23, 2011
